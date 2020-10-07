After a highly-competitive Game Four, which saw Anthony Davis sink a three-point dagger to clinch the victory for the Lakers, LeBron James and his teammates have to be getting pretty excited about the prospect of winning a new championship.

While LeBron and everyone else on the team are insisting that their work is not complete, most fans have the Lakers winning it all after taking a commanding 3-1 series lead against the Miami Heat.

Snoop Dogg has been calling "Lakers in 5" for the last week and, now that his prediction could be complete, he is getting ready to celebrate with the squad. After congratulating the Seattle Storm on their WNBA Championship victory last night, Snoop Dogg posted a picture of his good old friend Tupac Shakur to describe how LeBron, AD, and the rest of the Lakers are probably feeling right now.

"Lebron. N. A. D. Getting ready for them rings like snoop n Pac 96," wrote the legendary Uncle Snoop to accompany a picture of Pac showing off his hands filled with gold jewelry. "1 mo game 2go."

Snoop regularly goes back into the photo vault to find rare pictures of himself and Tupac, or Pac by himself, to share on Throwback Thursday. However, with the Lakers one win away from a championship, he had to pull out this one for the special occasion.

Lakers in 5?