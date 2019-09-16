It was a painful day for Pittsburgh Steelers fans as it was announced that Ben Roethlisberger will require surgery on his injured elbow and that it will keep him out for the entire season. The Steelers are 0-2 this season and with Mason Rudolph as their quarterback, there isn't much hope that they will be able to make the playoffs this season. Fans are already starting to throw in the towel, while some are still trying to be as optimistic as possible.

One of the Steelers fans who is looking for solutions to the team's problems is none other than Snoop Dogg. Snoop is a huge fan of the Steelers and took to Instagram today and urged the team to sign Colin Kaepernick. Kap hasn't played since 2017 and some feel as though he's been blackballed so it would probably be a longshot, although Snoop seems hopeful it could happen.

"Steelers go get him now or we gone look like the old Cleveland Browns he better than 70% of the Q bs in the league let’s. Go. Steel City," Snoop wrote.

It's highly unlikely Kaepernick will get a job with the Steelers but if he does, it would definitely become one of the biggest sports stories of the year. For now though, the Steelers will have to make do with what they have.