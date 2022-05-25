Snoop Dogg's met a lot of people in his days but he's yet to link up with the great Michael Jordan. During a recent appearance on the Impaulsive podcast, Snoop revealed that he was offered $2M to DJ at a Michael Jordan event, though he turned it down. Unfortunately, he still hasn't met Michael.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"One of the craziest deals I turned down was like, $2 million to DJ for a, I think it was a Michael Jordan event," he said. "And I turned it down. And I never met Michael Jordan and I want to meet him."

$2M is a large chunk of change, which would make you wonder why Snoop would turn down the offer. "'Cause I was doing some other shit. I had shit to do and I had way more customers before I get to you," he added with a chuckle. "Nah, I never met Michael Jordan and I want to meet him on a different -- I don't want to meet him on no I'm not the DJ. I want to meet him as a fan."

He added, "I watched him at North Carolina as a freshman do his thing and beat Georgetown. I was a Georgetown fan back then, Dawg Pound, Georgetown Hoyas. So I had to fall in love with him ’cause he hit my team. Then the next year, I saw him win the Player of the Year, then I saw him do his thing with the [Chicago] Bulls and he hit 63 on [Larry] Bird and broke his ankle. I’m like, ‘This muthafucka’s different!’ Then his first Championship came through us – he had to beat the Lakers."

Hopefully, Snoop and MJ can link up in the near future.