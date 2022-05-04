Snoop Dogg trolled 6ix9ine on his Peacock series, So Dumb It’s Criminal, by naming his "Memorial Snitch Award" after the rapper. Snoop had been discussing an Ohio woman who told a reporter that her cousin burned down her home.

“It wouldn’t be the American Witness Awards without someone ratting out a relative,” Snoop joked on the show. “Here’s the winner of the Tekashi69 Memorial Snitch Award, talking about a string of house fires.”



Snoop's latest joke isn't the first time that he and 6ix9ine have gone after each other for snitching. Back in 2020, 6ix9ine accused Snoop of rating on Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight.

“Ur in denial the paperwork is online and suge knight speaks on it from prison but we choose to ignore who we want to call rats,” 6ix9ine said at the time.

Snoop fired back with a lengthy post on his Instagram Story labeling 6ix9ine "rat boy."

“Last time you said something, I ain’t have time. But today, I got time,” Snoop said. “You better get the fuck off my line, n***a. Rat boy, you really better leave me alone. I ain’t the one. No way … Go on and do yo’ shit and get out my way, bitch. You funky dog-head, rainbow-head, dog-head bitch. Yeah, you. Better leave the Dogg alone. Go find you a cat. Tom and Jerry shit. Fuck with the Dogg, nothing nice, bitch. Rat boy.”

Snoop launched the So Dumb It’s Criminal series, earlier this year, on 4/20. The unscripted comedy show features Snoop reacting to clips of the "dumbest criminal antics ever caught on camera," as a synopsis puts it. A number of comedians, including Jay Pharoah, Ron Funches, and more, have already appeared on the show.

Check out a clip from Snoop's Peacock series below.





