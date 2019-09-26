At this point, Snoop Dogg is competing against himself in this meme battle. For the last couple of weeks, people around the world have been enthralled by the trial involving the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods and Tekashi 6ix9ine. When the rainbow-haired rapper took the witness stand last week, he managed to create headlines for literally anything he said. The 23-year-old recording artist called out Jim Jones, Trippie Redd, and even Cardi B during his testimony. Snoop Dogg has had a field day with this saga, posting some of the best memes he's come across during the trial. Of course, many of them refer to the eccentric character as a snitch. The latest is no different.

After implicating Martha Stewart in this mess by claiming that she has more street credit than Tekashi, the West Coast legend is back on his trolling tip with a Disney meme for his favorite rat. Pasting a photo of Tekashi's face on top of Stitch, the famous animated character in Lilo & Stitch, Snoop imagined a different version of the story. Instead of a lovable blue animation, the tattooed visage of 6ix9ine graces the film's poster. Additionally, it has been renamed to read "Lilo & Snitch."

Hopefully, Snoop Dogg continues this run because, so far, he's been coming through with all the funniest responses to this mess. Shout out to the OG.