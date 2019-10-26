Snoop Dogg has not only been an avid consumer of marijuana, but an investor in it too. He founded his cannabis product company, Leafs By Snoop, in 2015 and even has his own strain named Snoop Dogg OG.

The I Wanna Thank Me rapper's next move in the booming cannabis industry will be to promote the pot-growing machine of Israeli startup, Seedo. As reported by CTV News, Snoop has signed on to serve as the company's brand ambassador. Seedo's website describes their product as a "fully automated hydroponic indoor grow box [that] takes care of your plants from seeding to harvesting and delivers maximum yields by minimum energy." The small, refrigerator-like grow boxes are monitored by an application and use artificial intelligence to regulates temperature, light, carbon dioxide and minerals.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

While the boxes can be used to grow a variety of plants and herbs, Seedo is specifically aiming to capitalize on the rise of homegrown marijuana. To achieve this goal, who better to get on board than Snoop? In a statement released by Seedo on Tuesday, Snoop said that helping people to grow plants in unused urban spaces "is something I'm all the way down with."

Good luck to Snoop on this new venture.