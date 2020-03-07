Snoop Dogg will be executive producing a Sherlock Holmes spinoff television series based on Joe Ide's, IQ, novel series. Joe Ide is a Japanese-American author who grew up in the economically-depressed streets of South Central Los Angeles. Growing up as a youth his favorite books were Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes series, which inspired him to create his very own version of the world's most renowned detective. And now, his vision is coming to a television screen near you sometime in the near future. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Ide's rendition of Sherlock Holmes comes in the form of Isaiah Quintabe, a 26-year old Black-American private eye from Eastside Long Beach whose genius reputation earned him the nickname IQ. Quintabe's Dr. John Watson arrives in the form of, Juanell Dodson, a reformed Eastside Crip who aid's IQ in his first-ever high-earning criminal case.

A cast for Joe Ide's IQ television series has yet to be announced but the show has already established a deal with Alcon Television for its production rights. The show will also be directed by Deon Taylor, with Matthew Carnahan and Theo Travers serving as the show's creators and co-executive producers, alongside Snoop Dogg and his Snoopadelic Films banner.

Despite Snoop's recent controversy surrounding Gayle King and Kobe Bryant, he's still one of the culture's most revered and creative minds that has the power to produce dope content. His Netflix series, Coach Snoop (2018), humanized Los Angeles' youth football scene while his joint talk show with Martha Stewart entitled, Snoop & Martha's Potluck Dinner Party has proven that hip-hop has transcended out of the streets and into the homes of people from all different walks of life.

While there is no official release date for the Snoop Dogg executive produced Sherlock Holmes remake television series, we're sure Alcon Television and Snoopadelic Films will create a must-watch product.

Check out Snoop Dogg and his wife, Shante, spending some quality time with their grandchildren in the Instagram video posted below.