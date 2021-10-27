Snoop Dogg is set to appear on Rolling Stone Music Now podcast in support of his forthcoming album, The Algorithm. During the appearance, Snoop hinted that a new Grand Theft Auto game is coming out and it'll include some "great fucking music" from Dr. Dre.

"I do know he’s in the studio,” Snoop said about Dr. Dre. “I do know he’s making great fucking music. And some of his music is connected to the GTA game that’s coming out. So I think that that will be the way that his music will be released, through the GTA video game.”



It seems timely that Dre will be cooking up some new music for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game. With the Super Bowl taking place in Los Angeles this year, Dr. Dre will be headlining the halftime show alongside Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, who is also rumored to be releasing new music soon.

Ir. Dre previously appeared alongside Jimmy Iovine in GTA Online's "Cayo Perico Heist"but it's unclear which GTA game Snoop Dogg is referring to. Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to be dropping in 2025, though it wouldn't be out of character for Dre to make fans wait that long for new music.

We'll keep you posted on any more information on new music from Dr. Dre.

