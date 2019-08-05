Snoop Dogg Teams With Higher Brothers For "Friends & Foes"

In today's edition of unexpected, yet surprisingly effective collaborations, Snoop Dogg and Higher Brothers have linked up for a new one. Enter "Friends & Foes," the latest single from the Chinese quartet, who appear to be in the follow-up stages of their recent Five Stars album. The new single finds Snoop expanding his infinite-sized list of collaborators, kicking things off with a slightly phoned-in yet ultimately effective opening verse. "Stand him up set him down," spits Snoop, consistently smooth. "Run away, I run him down, I spin around and kick him down, Higher Brothers, Dogg Pound, we up in Chinatown."

Once the Dogg concludes, the Brothers proceed to trade verses; one does not need to understand the lyrics to acknowledge that the flows remain on point. It's impressive to consider how a relatively new group can officially cross off a Snoop Dogg collaboration from their bucket list, but the Higher Brothers have proven time and time again that surprises are in their very nature. What do you think of this one? Sound off below.

Quotable Lyrics

Stand him up, set him down,

Run away, I run him down

I spin around and kick him down

Higher Brothers, Dogg Pound, we up in Chinatown

