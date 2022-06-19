Snoop Dogg Taps Raphael Saadiq & Miguel For Summer Jam, "Everybody Watching"

Snoop Dogg's acquisition of Death Row Records was a legendary moment in hip-hop history for sure, although the California native left many of his fans upset when he chose to remove countless classic albums from himself and other artists from DSPs; as he put it on Drink Champs, "those platforms don't pay."

That doesn't mean that the Doggfather has left us without anything to stream, though. In fact, he's delivered two impressive compilation albums since his takeover, the most recent being a Summer 2022-themed tape.

Butch Cassidy, Tha Eastsidaz, October London, Champ Medici, LaToiya Williams, Jane Handcock, and Uncle Chucc (among others) are all featured on the project, though our favourite title is number five on the tracklist – "Everybody Watching" with Raphael Saadiq and Miguel.

The soulful tune will make you nostalgic for late July evenings, "Standing in the park / 40 sippin', rolling up a spark" as you play it through your car speakers.

Stream the new song on Spotify or Apple Music below, and check out the entirety of Snoop Dogg's second Death Row Records compilation album here.

Quotable Lyrics:

Everybody's watching (everybody's watching)

Standing in the park (standing in the park)

40 sippin', rolling up a spark (rolling up a spark)