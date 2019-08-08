The creepy and kooky family that fans have adored for decades is receiving yet another remake, this time with a brand new, animated version. The MGM production is set to hit theaters on October 11 and stars Oscar Isaac as Gomez, Charlize Theron as Morticia, Chloë Grace Moretz as Wednesday, Finn Wolfhard as Pugsley, Nick Kroll as Uncle Fester, Bette Midler as Grandma, and none other than Snoop Dogg as their odd-speaking hairy relative, Cousin It.

The latest trailer for the forthcoming film dropped on Wednesday, showing bits of what fans can expect from the storyline. From what we can gather thus far, the Addams' are making their way out of their creepy home and looking to start afresh in New Jersey. The funny moments are made as the family assimilates to "regular" life, however, their odd behaviors are often off-putting to their Jersey neighbors.

The storyline is much like an extension of the 1991 The Addams Family film when the clan gets swindled and kicked out of their home. When they try their hand at normal jobs and the simple life, they end up frightening the Average Joes. Check out the '90s clip below.