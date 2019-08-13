Snoop Dogg Sparks Up With JD, Ozuna & Slim Jxmmi On "Do It When I'm In It"

Snoop Dogg has earned the right to move however he likes, and as such, expect no musical stone to go unturned. Given that Snoop's upcoming I Wanna Thank Me album has a staggering twenty-two tracks on deck, it's no wonder he's decided to branch out in some unexpected directions. We've already seen him dabble in the G-Funk aesthetic on "Bygones Be Bygones," and today marks the arrival of his first bonafide summer banger "Do It When I'm In It." Tapping Jermaine Dupri, Slim Jxmmi, and Ozuna for the occasion, Snoop makes sure to keep the vibe breezy and appropriately smoke-friendly.

Off the bat, the smooth beat strikes a nostalgic chord, made all the more notable by Snoop and Dupri's veteran presence. Ozuna holds it down with the second verse, delivering some Spanish bars before passing it off to Slim Jxmmi to finish the set. It's unclear how this one came to manifest, given the varying styles of each party, but the end result is more than serviceable. If you're looking forward to Snoop's upcoming project, be sure to check back on Friday when it releases in full. What did you think of this one?

Quotable Lyrics

Flying in selling game to all you hoes, and you buying in

There's a legend in your presence, a pioneer

Got a room full of bitches and they lying there

High in there, ain't no Fi but a lot of Wi in there