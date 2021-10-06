Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg found himself in a terrifying situation this week after getting into a car crash while driving in the rain, showing the damages to his vehicle in a video posted on Instagram.

"Crashed in the rain. Y’all b careful on them [streets]," wrote Snoop as his caption, flipping the camera to show the damage to his rims. While it's not entirely clear what happened to cause the accident, it's likely that Snoop hydro-planed and ended up with messed-up rims as a result. It's also unclear if this was a single-car accident, or if another driver was involved.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The rapper has earned support from many of his peers, including Anderson .Paak, DJ Clue, Jay 305, and others, who all commented on the post. Shortly after making his initial post, Snoop assured fans that he was safe, sharing another picture with his other cars, which remain in perfect condition. "Bac up n moving," he wrote.

It doesn't rain often in Los Angeles, but when it does, it's usually best to avoid the roads. It can get pretty dangerous and slippery. We're glad that Snoop Dogg is alright, and that his vehicle damages aren't more serious.

Check out his posts below.