Cardi B's "WAP" remains a topic of discussion months after its summer release. The New York rapper tapped Megan Thee Stallion for the explicit single, and it quickly became a fan favorite that stormed social media platforms. Everyone was talking about "WAP," whether they were criticizing the No. 1 song for being too racy or defending the track as an example of women taking control of the narrative. Snoop Dogg recently shared his thoughts on the controversial single and encouraged women not to give too many details about their bodies.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

"Oh my God," Snoop told Central Ave. "Slow down. Like, slow down. Let's have some imagination. Let's have some, you know, privacy, some intimacy where he wants to find out as opposed to you telling him." The rapper continued, "To me it's like, it's too fashionable when in secrecy, that should be a woman's...that's your prize and possession."

"That's what you should hold onto. A possession that no one gets to know about until he gets to know about it," said Snoop. He was asked if he converses with his daughter about this subject matter. "My daughter is from a different era, though," said the rapper. "She's from this era. She may be doing the 'WAP' or apart of the 'WAP' and I can't be mad at her 'cause it's her generation, but at the same time the things that I would rather see, you know, 'cause I'ma older man."

The rap legend admitted that when he was in his early 20s, "I may have been with the movement. I probably would have been on the remix." He did show support for women in rap. "I love it that they express theyself and they doing they thing. I just don't want it that fashionable to where young girls, they can express themselves like that without even knowing that that is a jewel that they hold onto until the right person comes around."

Check out the clip from Central Ave with Snopp Dogg below.