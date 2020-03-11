Snoop Dogg and 2Pac played an integral role in shaping the Death Row movement in the early nineties, developing a genuine friendship while collaborating on songs like "2 Of Amerikkka's Most Wanted" and "All About You." If you're unsure how deep the bond went, look no further than this hilarious and bittersweet throwback clip.

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Today, Snoop took to Instagram to celebrate Pac's wisdom, specifically some of the lessons he learned from the All Eyez On Me legend. "What did you learn from a figure like Pac, being friends with him?" asks an interviewer, in an old-school interview clip; for some context, Snoop is rocking the No Limit chain, which likely places this one between 1997 and 1999. "What can people take away into their own lives from what he did and how he lived?"

"What I learned from 2Pac was a different sort of work ethic," explains Snoop. "I always had a good work ethic about myself as far as being timely and on point and being a professional. But he showed me how to be a little more faster with it. As far as getting to the meat of it all and not really just listening to it all the time or not absorbing it, but just doing it. Just keep doing it and doing it. Let the engineers mix it and master it and not fall in love with it. But fall in love with the craft and being able to do it and continue to do it. That was something that was passed to me and now I'm showing it in my own work ethic."