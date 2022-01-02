Snoop Dogg recalled a story from when he was 16 and he got in trouble with his late mother in a post on Instagram, Saturday. Snoop's mom, Beverly Tate, passed away in 2021 at the age of 70.

The California rapper explained that he once used money that his mother had given him to pay the bills for a raffle ticket, and things didn't go over how he planned.



Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

"When I was 16 I remember my momma giving me money to go and pay our power bill, but instead I bought some raffle tickets for a chance to win a new truck," Snoop wrote. "I told her when I got home and she beat TF Out my ass but the next morning in the driveway sat a brand new truck. We held eachother as tears dropped down our face, especially me cause it was the truck from the Power Company there to turn off the lights and she beat my ass again."

While Snoop never revealed a cause of death, Tate had been hospitalized earlier in the year for undisclosed reasons.

"Thank u god for giving me an angel for a mother," Snoop wrote on Instagram at the time.

Check out Snoop's message for his mother below.



