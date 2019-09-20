Snoop Dogg has had a lot to say about the current trial that Tekashi 6ix9ine is involved in. For much of this week, the rainbow-haired Brooklyn rapper was a key witness in the trial against his alleged kidnappers and, during his time in the courtroom, 6ix9ine told on everybody that came to his mind. That list included (but was not limited to) Trippie Redd, Cardi B, Jim Jones, Casanova, and many more. Nobody was safe from the wrath of Tekashi 6ix9ine and with things set to continue next week, you just know we're going to be in for even more of a wild ride. The Doggfather has previously noted that he does not agree whatsoever with the approach 69 has taken, snitching on his former allies. He brought humor into this dramatic unfolding by posting what many would agree is the perfect meme to describe what happened this week.

Earlier this week, Snoop shared a meme detailing an acronym he believes is accurate for 6ix9ine in this case. "Sorry N***a, I'm Tryna Come Home," joked the rapper, spelling out the word "Snitch" and leaving his good friend Martha Stewart in tears. "That's why I like you so much," she commented. A new meme has just been uploaded to the legend's page and it's just as good, if not better than the last.

"I'm tellin' on EVERYBODY," wrote Snoop Dogg on a picture of Tekashi in court. "Snoop ain't a real dog. Trix ain't just for kids. We knew about the hit on Mufasa ahead of time. Cardi B's real name is Carlos. And R. Kelly peed on me too."

The West Coast veteran has been absolutely going in on the 23-year-old, ensuring that he never hears the end of this even if he does end up getting released. Check it out below.