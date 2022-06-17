Snoop Dogg Shares Death Row Summer 2022 Compilation Album With Miguel, October London & More

With the official start of summer quickly approaching, Snoop Dogg has so kindly shared a compilation album from his recently acquired record label to help set the mood for the upcoming season.

"I brought together all my homies to create a perfect Summer album that has something for everyone on it," the West Coast rap star shared in a press release. "I promised y'all when I got back Death Row Records, I was gonna bring the brand to the next level, and this album is a beautiful project celebrating the true spirit of Death Row. Look forward to hearing what y'all think."





Earlier this year, the 50-year-old shared his B.O.D.R. record, marking the 30th anniversary of DR's very first release – The Chronic.

Features come from Miguel, Raphael Saadiq, The Eastsidaz, Tha Dogg Pound, Butch Cassidy, October London, and more, while production was handled by DJ Battlecat, Hit Boy, FredWreck, Soopafly, and Dr. Bombay, among others.

Stream Snoop Dogg's latest compilation on Spotify or Apple Music below.

Tracklist:

1. Keep On Ridin (with Tha Dogg Pound & Butch Cassidy)

2. Bad (with Tha Eastsidaz)

3. Touch Away (with October London)

4. Bron & Bronny (with Champ Medici)

5. Everybody Watching (with Raphael Saadiq & Miguel)

6. Mulholland Drive (with October London & LaToiya Williams)

7. Mad Mans World (with JANE HANDCOCK)

8. World Go Round (with Uncle Chucc)

9. Whoopty Whoop (with Tha Dogg Pound)

10. Higher Power (with 84faces)

11. Put You Thru Hell (with Minnie Merda)

12. Bailia Conmigo (with October London)

13. Verbalize (with Stokely)

14. Wait a Minute Baby (with Raphael Saadiq, October London, & J-Black)

15. Runnin (with HeyDeon)