Ever since Snoop Dogg signed to an executive role at Def Jam in June 2021, he has been the most musically active he has been in years. Along with releasing the 25-song Def Jam compilation album Snopp Dogg Presents Algorithm in November, he recently began working on another upcoming album titled Bacc On Death Row.

This week, Snoop announced Bacc On Death Row will release on Sunday, February 13, which is also Super Bowl Sunday. His recent album included appearances from Benny The Butcher, Wiz Khalifa, Mary J. Blige, Ice Cube, Ty Dolla $ign, Dave East, Usher and many more, so it will be interesting to see who he taps for the new album.

We have gotten some clues recently about potential features, as Snoop took to Instagram on Thursday (Jan. 27) to let his fans know what company he has been keeping. First, he revealed he was hanging out with hip-hop legend and one of the pioneers that influenced Snoop's sound, Slick Rick.

Next, he posted an image with DaBaby, confirming that he will be a contributor on Bacc On Death Row: "Guess who just made the. B. O. D. R. Project @dababy BBOYZ"

While the Doggfather has not revealed the entire tracklist or cover art for the project, it is exciting to see him rejuvenated as an artist, and looking to work with intriguing features from different eras of rap.