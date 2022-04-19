Snoop Dogg says that Nas was originally going to be featured on Tupac's legendary album, All Eyez On Me, for the track, “Got My Mind Made Up,” but his verse ended up getting pulled. Snoop revealed the bit of hip hop history during an interview on Drink Champs from Saturday.

“You know they got a song together, right? Kurupt and Method Man, on 2Pac’s album … But guess who’s on that song first? Nas,” Snoop told hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.



Jason Merritt / Getty Images

To their disbelief, he continued: “I’m telling you the truth. Nas came over to Daz [Dillinger]’s house and got on the song first, then Redman and Method Man got on that song. Then 2Pac got out the pen and Daz gave it to 2Pac and took cuz verse off, but left Method Man and Redman on it. Yeah, you heard it first, n***a. And if you get at Daz, he may have the files.”

Snoop didn't explain exactly why Nas was left off of the project, but the two rappers had beef back in the day after Tupac heard Nas's It Was Written track “The Message.” Pac reportedly interpreted it as a diss track at the time.

Nas has said that the song was never intended as a shot at Pac, and the two later made amends.

Check out Snoop's appearance on Drink Champs below.

[Via]