Snoop loves the kids! Rapper Snoop Dogg recently performed at KROQ radio station's annual Weenie Roast concert at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California. The Long Beach rapper hosted a gig as DJ Snoopadelic as artists like Limp Bizkit and 311 took to nearby stages. While Weenie Roast isn't necessarily for children per se, many people use the festival as a day to get their entire family together to watch some of their favorite live bands.

Snoop caught up with Billboard while backstage at Weenie Roast where the father of four discussed what it's been like performing for a new generation of audiences, especially those that are barely in their teens. "I like the energy that I get from the kids, believe it or not," the rapper said. "There was a lot of kids that was here today. I seen like some 4-year-olds, 10-year-olds, 14-year-olds, and when they look at me, that's what I'm looking for -- the energy I get from them. Are they in amazement? Are they in tune? Are they energetic? Or are they just watching? The ones I seen today were into it. It's like their parents was teaching them about good music and not having no boundaries and just playing good sh*t for kids, like my parents did for me."



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

He also shared that he's "universally accepted" when it comes to music because he was raised to admire a wide variety of genres. " I grew up with rock music, rap music, reggae music and whatever sound was in my neighborhood. If it was some Latinos that lived right here, we heard some Latino music," Snoop said. "If it was some rockers I went to school with, we heard some rock music. And it was like all of that collectiveness. And then coming to an event like today and seeing parents with their kids and seeing kids get a dose of it, it's only gonna breed the kid that understands music is the universal language of all people. And there are no boundaries on music."

Snoop's next studio album—his 17th—is set to hit the streets on July 12 is rumored to be titled I Wanna Thank Me.