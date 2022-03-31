Snoop Dogg has some massive plans after acquiring Death Row Records. As one of the most active artists in the NFT space, the rapper revealed that he has plans to bring back the iconic West Coast label as the first major in the metaverse. Of course, this came with plenty of concerns as fans noticed that a few iconic Death Row releases, largely from Snoop Dogg, have been pulled from streaming services.



Rob Carr/Getty Images

Snoop previously hinted at having ownership of Dr. Dre's The Chronic but the producer's attorney said that wasn't true. "There are false reports out regarding ownership by Death Row of Dr. Dre’s The Chronic,” Dre's attorney Howard King reportedly told Complex in a statement. “Dr. Dre owns 100 percent of The Chronic.”

It's not entirely clear what the misunderstanding was in Snoop's acquisition of the label but even if he doesn't own The Chronic, that doesn't mean he won't be able to work something out with Dre. Snoop went to Instagram where he shared a photo of himself with Dre locked in the studio but the caption suggests that he somehow reacquired Dr. Dre's critically-acclaimed debut album. "The chronic is bac home," Snoop wrote with a slew of emojis.

It seems doubtful that Dr. Dre sold the ownership of the album to Snoop but similar to the Long Beach rapper's standing with 2Pac's estate, we're sure that Snoop and Dre will be able to work something out in order to celebrate the legacy of The Chronic and how it helped usher Death Row into the rap game.