Hip-hop embraced the worlds of NFTs and cryptocurrency in the past two years. However, with the rise of the Metaverse, it's only a matter of time until we witness rappers and artists as a whole release their work into the virtual world.



Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Snoop Dogg's recent acquisition of Death Row Records arrived ahead of the widespread release of Bacc On Death Row, his nineteenth studio album. The album was initially released as an NFT a few days before hitting streaming services on Friday. However, it appears that this might turn into the new norm for Death Row. During a recent appearance on Clubhouse, Snoop revealed that he intends on launching Death Row into the Metaverse with hopes to replicate its success in virtual reality.

"Death Row will be an NFT label,” Snoop said. “We will be putting out artists through the metaverse... Just like we broke the industry when we was the first independent to be major, I want to be the first major in the metaverse.”

BODR dropped through blockchain company Gala Games as a stash box. Those who coughed up $5,000 for the NFT version of the album received the entire project, along with three bonus tracks. The rapper said that those who collected the entire project on the blockcahin will be treated to a Death Row chain, BBQ from Warren G, and access to an exclusive concert.

