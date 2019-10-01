The Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers rivalry will be taken to an unprecedented level this season, as both Staples Center tenants are listed among the favorites to win the 2019-20 NBA title. And although the Clippers are a real threat to win it all, they'll still be viewed as the Lakers' "little brother," or as Snoop Dogg puts it, "the adopted brother that they really didn't want."

Snoop, a well-noted Lakers fan, made an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Tuesday, where he spoke about the upcoming season and how Los Angeles will always be a Lakers town. When Cowherd questioned if the Clippers could take over LA, Snoop replied:

"Never. Even if they win two championships in a row they will never run LA." "First of all, they're playing in our house. They need to go get their own backyard first. You gotta come to work and look at those banners everyday and you don't have none. Get ya own living room."

Check out Snoop's full thoughts about the Clippers-Lakers rivalry in the video embedded below.

The two teams will get a chance to go up against one another on the opening night of the NBA season (October 22), as Kawhi and the Clips host LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Clippers forward Paul George will not be action because he is still recovering from the shoulder surgeries he underwent this offseason, and is not expected to play until sometime in November.