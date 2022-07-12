Snoop Dogg is one of Hip-Hop's most notable figures of all time, and even as he continues to make major money moves — from buying Death Row Records earlier this year to starring in Netflix's Day Shift alongside Jamie Foxx — the veteran rapper never shies away from speaking his mind about public officials. Throughout Donald Trump's presidency, Snoop was extremely vocal about his disdain for the polarizing president, and even though he appears to be more supportive of Joe Biden, Snoop has still been trolling the current president whenever he gets the chance.

According to Newsweek, Snoop Dogg is back at it, with his latest Instagram antics once again poking fun at the 46th president of the United States.



Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

In a comical Instagram post from Sunday, July 10, Snoop Dogg shared a picture of himself holding a bag of premium OG cannabis, but his followers quickly noticed that the strain was named after President Joe Biden himself. Titled "Sleepy Joe OG," the bag of weed roasts the current president by incorporating phrases that reference Biden's forgetful tendencies, such as "You won't even remember what country you're in!" and "Where am I???"

See Snoop Dogg's post, as well as reactions rappers like Riff Raff and Nate Dogg's son NHALE, for yourself below.



Riff Raff/Instagram



NHALE/Instagram

