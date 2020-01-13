Snoop Dogg is one of the most passionate Los Angeles Lakers fans in the entire world and when he sees something he doesn't like, he is quick to comment on it. The latest thing/person to get on Snoop's nerves is none other than Dallas Mavericks superstar, Luka Doncic. Doncic has been one of the best young players in the league as of late and is already starting to get some lofty praise. Doncic has been compared to Michael Jordan and LeBron James while also being hailed the best 20-year-old to ever play the game.

On Friday night, the Lakers defeated the Mavericks in a blowout that saw Doncic struggle for much of the game. Snoop used this as an opportunity to take to Instagram where he roasted Doncic and said the league has gotten "soft." Snoop says people are overreacting when it comes to Doncic and that his name shouldn't be used in the same breath as LeBron's.

Doncic certainly has a lot to prove so Snoop's comments here shouldn't come as much of a surprise. The Mavs sophomore has yet to make it to the playoffs and until he gets some experience, he won't be able to make much of a case for himself when it comes to being included in GOAT conversations.

The Mavs star certainly has phenomenal potential but some of these takes have been a bit too premature.