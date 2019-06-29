Let me preface this by stating the obvious: 50 Cent and Uncle Snoop are old pals, so take what you're about to read with a grain of salt. 50 Cent's latest "friendly scuffle" if you will, started with him boasting about the Versace print Lamborghini he unveiled via Instagram last night. As instructed in the IG posting, 50 Cent pulled out the blue and gold to match his outfit, all things Versace head-to-toe. Ironically, this is the same Fofty who once clowned 2 Chainz for claiming an ostentatious pair of Versace high tops.

For the record, Snoop Dogg did partake in a 50 Cent concert last night, to the tune of their seminal hit "P.I.M.P." as stated in a reactionary video where he rues not receiving his stipend for a one of a kind Barclays Center appearance in NY. Given 50's tardiness on the matter (in all non-seriousness) Snoop Dogg proposed he receive the Versace print as compensation, but not without burying the G-Unit rapper in the process. See for yourself.

50 Cent opted for the high road in response to Snoop's claims. He encapsulated the no-win situation as a bond forged out of eternal gratitude, kind of..."It all starts like this, then you owe a n---a. because he had hits before you." For what it's worth, Uncle Snoop is one of the few members of the hip-hop intelligentsia to hold such ground over the bullish 50 Cent. On another note, what do you make of Fofty's Versace ensemble: yay or nay? Hit us in the comments.