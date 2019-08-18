mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Snoop Dogg, Rick Rock, & Stressmatic Team Up On "Main Phone"

Karlton Jahmal
August 18, 2019 14:16
CoverCover

Main Phone
Snoop Dogg Feat. Stressmatic & Rick Rock

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Ring Ring


Snoop Dogg will never stop. He is the only veteran rapper putting out good music at a consistent pace, and the DoggFather blessed us all with I Wanna Thank Me this past week. Snoop's latest effort is packed with West Coast anthems, but nothing shakes the bass the way "Main Phone" does. Featuring Rick Rock and Stressmatic, "Main Phone" has a bassline that will rattle your heart out of your chest. 

The anthemic instrumental works well with Snoop's smooth phone and the catchy chorus. Although the artists on the song rap about hustling and using multiple phones to get it done, I can easily imagine this song being a strip club favorite. The bump on the bass is perfect for booty popping, but still has enough of a street vibe to function as a hustler anthem as well. 

Quotable Lyrics
I came up in the '80s when the women were defensive
So I came up with a counter called passive-aggressive pimpin'
When you make 'em feel lucky for fuckin' me in the loft
Help 'em bust nuts and they helpin' me buy trucks
Not outright, but a nice down in the first month

