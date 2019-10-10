Snoop Dogg is really one of a kind in the rap industry. Over the course of his career, he's faced so many setbacks but managed to bounce back even stronger. If you think about it, the same guy that beat a murder charge now co-hosts a cooking show with Martha Stewart and is a frequent guest on Ellen's show. Although he's set to star in The Addams Family remake that drops soon, many forget his OG status in the game. Today, he brought it back to 2001 for a Throwback Thursday post.

Uncle Snoop's Instagram is a place where you can find all sorts of gems. This week, he brought it back to 2001 with a throwback Thursday post of himself, Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, and Eminem in a baby blue velour tracksuit that's one too many sizes too big. A blast from the past, indeed, the rapper captioned the post, "2001. Up. N smoke," along with nearly a dozen emojis.

The "Up In Smoke" tour is arguably still one of the most epic tours in hip-hop history. Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Ice Cube, Warren, G, Nate Dogg, Xzibit and more hit the road together across North America. Of course, with a line-up that stacked, there was no doubt some crazy stories that came from that tour. If only there was a reunion tour in the future.