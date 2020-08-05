Snoop Dogg Revisited A Classic On "Gin & Juice II"

Though Snoop Dogg's run at Death Row is the stuff of legends, his tenure at No Limit should not be forgotten. In fact, Snoop would be the first to admit that joining Master P's squad all but saved his career, instilling within him principles of ownership and entrepreneurial prowess. Another interesting impact the transition had was on his sound -- never had a west coast artist dove headlong into Southern tradition, and so successfully as Snoop's 1998 about-face.

The resulting album, Da Game Is To Be Sold, Not To Be Told, remains an interesting one to unpack. Lined with No Limit guests like Fiend, Mystikal, C Murder, and Master P, it may very well be the most sonically unique project of his career -- and that's saying something. Yet there were some ties to his previous life, namely in the shape of "Gin And Juice II," a sequel that some might not even remember hearing. Retaining its predecessor's funkadelic vibe, Snoop leaves the party days behind, instead offering a more calculated (almost menacing) performance. Despite the Doggystyle classic's legendary reputation, "Gin & Juice II" stands as an excellent, and clearly underappreciated chapter in the Snoop Dogg story.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I'm too fucked up off that G-I and juice

C-I get loose, n***a what ya'll wanna do

I got a crew, but I choose to roll solo

Especially on Sundays dippin in my low-low

Convertible top spot for the Glock

I ain't fuckin with the hen dog, so toss out the sauce hot