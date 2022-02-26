Snoop Dogg has a large circle of admirers, including some members of the British Royal Family. As Complex reports, the Bacc On Death Row recording artist recently sat down to converse with DJ Whoo Kid and recalled a time when he was nearly banned from the United Kingdom.

According to the Doggfather, there were an increasing number of calls to ban him from the area back in the '90s as he was fighting a case for the murder of rival gang member Philip Woldermariam, which he was ultimately acquitted of.

"They kicked me out the UK," the 50-year-old told his friend. "'Kick this evil bastard out," he went on, referring to a headline shared by the Daily Star back in 1994. "It's a headline, n*gga. That shit is documented. They had a picture of me on the front... They was like, 'Kick this evil bastard out.'"

Luckily for the west coast rap veteran, a certain monarch came to his rescue when the tabloids were attacking him. "The queen, n*gga," Snoop told DJ Whoo. "The queen said, 'This man has done nothing in our country. He can come.'"

"The queen, n*gga, bow down. When the queen speak, bow down. That's Harry and Williams' grandmother, you dig? You think they weren't there saying, 'Grandma, please let him in, grandma. He's OK. We love his music.'"

Snoop then channelled the Queen, saying, "'You know, Harry, I'll let him in for you. He's not so bad after all and he's quite cute,'" adding, "The Queen, that's my gal."

In other recent Queen Elizabeth news, Hollywood Unlocked faced some heat after allegedly falsely reporting that the English monarch had passed away. Since then, it's been said that she is very much alive, and had a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson – read more about that here.

