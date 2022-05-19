Nipsey Hussle's spirit continues to live on. The late rapper only released one official album in his lifetime with a handful of mixtapes that cemented his status as an independent artist. However, he did lend his talents to other rappers, including some OGs, during his come-up. Snoop Dogg recently hopped on the 'Gram where he revealed that Nipsey Hussle actually wrote a song for him on 2016's Coolaid. Snoop shared footage of himself vibing out to "Ten Toes Down," revealing in the caption that it was Nip was a ghostwriter on the song.

"The late great @nipseyhussle wrote this for me,” Snoop wrote. “10ToesDown. Coolaid. Albulm.”

This wasn't the only time they worked together. The two California rappers teamed up on songs like "Upside Down," "Gangstas Life," and "Question #1."

Snoop Dogg was standing in Nipsey's corner throughout his career. Snoop also spoke at Nipsey Hussle's memorial service at the Staples Center in 2019 where he recalled what drew him towards the Crenshaw artist.

"One thing that me and Nip had was a kind spirit, we had that spirit of love," he said. When we met each other, it was like a magnet coming together. We had the same spirit. But what was crazy was Nip mentality was stronger than a rapper that’s been in the game for 15 years.”



