Snoop Dogg responded to Kanye West's recent praise of his 1994 outfit worn on Saturday Night Live, telling the Donda rapper that they should "make a move." For the show, Snoop rocked a Tommy Hilfiger rugby shirt during one of his performances.

“Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” West captioned a picture of the performance on Instagram, over the weekend.

“Love u king," Snoop commented. "Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”



Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

As for the performance, Snoop went with “Lodi Dodi,” itself a cover of Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick’s classic “La Di Da Di,” from his 1993 debut album, Doggystyle.

Speaking with Complex back in 2016, Tommy Hilfiger’s brother, Andy, who worked as the brand's VP of marketing, explained how the outfit came together.

“He’s like, ‘I’m rehearsing for Saturday Night Live. Can you come to my hotel tonight?’ Andy recalled. “It was pouring rain. I went to Hilfiger and I undressed the mannequins and then headed to the Hotel Macklowe at midnight. I brought him these new logos and these new rugbys."

He continued: “The next night, at about quarter to 12, Tommy calls and says, ‘Andy, turn on Saturday Night Live. Those guys we met, Snoop, they’re wearing my clothes.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I know. I forgot to tell you, I went to their hotel last night.’ He said, ‘Oh, my god.’

The shirt reportedly was sold out by the following day.

Check out Snoop Dogg and Kanye West's interaction on Instagram below.

[Via]