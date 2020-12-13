In all actuality, "WAP" shouldn't be as controversial as it is. One can argue that a large reason for the song's success is because of how polarizing the song became upon its release. Conservative pundits spent weeks going in-depth about the song's content while radio stations kept the song on rotation and people across the world vocalized their love or hate for the song.

Snoop Dogg had some criticism towards the song the other day, though he didn't necessarily knock it, per se. The legendary West Coast figure expressed his concerns about the message he believed young women would take from it. "I just don’t want it that fashionable to where young girls feel like they can express themselves like that without even knowing that that is a jewel that they hold onto until the right person comes around," he said, though he admitted he probably would've hopped on the remix as a youngin' and even acknowledged that his statement was in part because he's an old man. It didn't take long for people to remind him of his own catalog, specifically his debut album, Doggystyle as well as the record, "Ain't No Fun."

Meanwhile, Offsetresponded as respectfully as possible. Emphasizing his love for Snoop Dogg, he added that no man should be trying to get into a woman's business, especially considering the success of the song. "We should uplift our women. Don't say what they can and can't do," he said.

The internet, for once, praised Offset for coming to Cardi and Meg's defense. Snoop Dogg later responded to the criticism that he was facing while praising Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. He pushed back against those who were trying to portray him in the wrong light.

"Stop wit the bullshit press[.] I love Cardi B and Meg music, period, point blank and they know that I'm in full support of the female MC movement so stop trying to make me a hater," he wrote. "That song 6x platinum. Talk about that," he added.

Check Snoop's post below.