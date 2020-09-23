The Los Angeles Lakers lost Game Three of their Western Conference Finals match-up with the Denver Nuggets last night, allowing Jamal Murray to go off, scoring twenty-eight points with eight rebounds and twelve assists.

Snoop Dogg previously issued his prediction for how the series would turn out, manifesting a Lakers win in five games. Even after their loss last night, Snoop still believes that his hometown team will be heading to the Finals.

The Lakers are currently leading the series 2-1 and, in Snoop's opinion, they'll be winning the next two games to finish the series in five.

Following their loss last night, Snoop updated his Instagram with a repost, sharing Jamal Murray's original quote about how the Lakers should fear the Nuggets moving forward.

"They gotta worry about us too," said Murray before the series began. Snoop Dogg predicted then that Murray and the Nuggets would be defeated in five games and he's doing so again today.



Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

With the way the Nuggets have been playing, some people think they're poised to win the championship. However, they'll need to get past LeBron James and Anthony Davis first.

Do you think the Lakers will win the next two games to take home the series and head to the Finals? Or will the Nuggets stage another incredible comeback like they did against the Los Angeles Clippers?