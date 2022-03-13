Snoop Dogg is saying goodbye to streamers – for now. Earlier this morning, a post on Reddit's HipHopHeads thread pointed out that the West Coast rapper has seemingly removed almost the entirety of Death Row Records' catalogue (apart from 2Pac's projects) from platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music.

While nothing has been officially confirmed on his end yet, many users have been speculating that the Doggfather has plans to make Death Row's music available exclusively in the NFT space.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Seeing as the initial news came from a Wikipedia article one person on the thread pointed out that it could just be "speculation," but others were quick to point out that projects like Dogg Food, Necessary Roughness, The Chronic, and Doggystyle, among others, have all been removed from DSPs.

"Gonna go Joker mode if Death Row's discography isn't uploaded back to Spotify in the next ten minutes," someone Tweeted yesterday afternoon – sentiments which were echoed by hundreds of others as the hours went on.

Elsewhere, another user brought up the idea that Death Row could simply be going through some licensing changes, causing a temporary removal, pointing out that the Above the Rim soundtrack is missing across platforms as well.

"This page is also completely blank lol," they wrote alongside a link to the label's Apple Music page. "Guess Snoop's purchase will be changing a few things before the albums go back up."

See what else Twitter has been saying about the mysterious disappearance of Death Row's catalogue below, and tap back in with HNHH later for any updates.