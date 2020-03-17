Last Monday (March 9), many across the hip-hop community honored late rap icon The Notorious B.I.G. on the 23rd anniversary of his death. From Diddy and T.I. to even streetwear brand KITH, many showed love to Big Poppa by making sure his memory continued to live on. Although a week off schedule, Snoop Dogg also decided to share some B.I.G. love on IG with a rare throwback flick.



Des Willie/Redferns

The photo, taken by seasoned photographer Chi Modu a short time before Biggie was killed in an as-yet-unsolved Los Angeles shooting, is a pretty rare shot of the Brooklyn icon. While not completely unseen — the image was used in a capsule collection Modu did with Berlin-based designer INAN back in 2018 — it's still a great shot that Snoop gets major props for highlighting. The flick itself was liked by over 250,000 people, including Biggie's former protégée and lover on the low Lil Kim. "Forever the king of East coast," wrote one person in the comments, and were sure nobody would disagree with that statement. R.I.P. forever, BIG.

Take a look at the rare photo Snoop Dogg posted of The Notorious B.I.G. below, and make sure all you rap fans out there continue to keep him in your memories: