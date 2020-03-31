Joe Exotic is currently the talk of the Internet, though as of the past few hours, it hasn't been all positive. Tiger King became a hit on Netflix in the past week, gaining the incarcerated zoo owner support from celebrities and your average viewer alike. Cardi B and 50 Cent have both chimed in on the docuseries but Snoop Dogg got particularly enthusiastic over Joe Exotic.

Hitting the 'Gram, Snoop Dogg dropped jaws after sharing a meme of his face edited onto Joe Exotic's head. Snoop's taken on several personas throughout his career and it appears that a zoo owner might be his next flex? The rapper simply captioned the photo, "Exotic Snoop." The photo garnered attention across the web with 50 Cent in hysterics over the image. "Yo this is so foul," Fif commented along with several laughing emojis.

The meme surfaced on Snoop's Instagram page prior to footage of Joe Exotic ranting about not being able to use the N-Word surfaced on the Internet. W"hat's going on in this country? It's absolutely pathetic," he said. "I can't say the n-word but you can get on YouTube and watch any black man's rap video and they're calling each other the n-word. What the hell is this discrimination?"

Shortly after, Houston royalty and 1/2 of UGK, Bun B, called out the incarcerated zoo owner. "No Joe. You're pathetic," he captioned an IG post. "Later for this clown."