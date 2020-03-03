As one of the elder statesmen of hip-hop, Snoop Dogg can probably tell you a handful of stories about the golden era of rap. Of course, a good throwback flick will always do the trick as well, which Uncle Snoop recently shared on Instagram while looking back on his West Coast days with the LBC Crew.



Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Snoop has been representing for Long Beach, California since the beginning of his career. Even 30 years later, it shows that he's never forgotten about his roots. Simply labeling it as a "Throwback" in the caption, the Doggystyle rap vet also gave a shoutout to the "L. B. C. Kids" in the photo with him in this classic snapshot from the early '90s. From the disposable camera quality of the picture itself to Snoop's fresh khaki fit and matching Wallabees — don't forget the pimp curls! — the moment captured signifies an era that's deeply missed but also filled with very fond nostalgic feelings. Also, gang-related or not, the homie is flexing some seriously impressive joint control by twisting his fingers up like that.

Peep Snoop Dogg's throwback photo below: