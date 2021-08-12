Snoop Dogg, Redman, & Nate Dogg Took It "From Long Beach 2 Brick City"

This TBT doesn't have any particular milestone anniversary surrounding it, but damned if it hasn't been in my head for the past few days. Snoop Dogg, Redman, Nate Dogg, and Warren G's posse cut "From Long Beach 2 Brick City" originally released on Snoop's 2002 album Paid Tha Cost To Be Da Boss, one of the more underrated projects in his substantial discography.

While there are plenty of gems to discover throughout, this one is immediately infectious -- a welcome blend of west coast funk and relentless bars, particularly from the legendary Redman. Beginning with a catchy introduction from an understated Warren G, Redman slides in and absolutely bodies the FredWreck production. It's the sort of track that would have been a perfect single, while also pleasing the hip-hop heads who value lyricism above all.

Though Redman is certainly the showstopper on this one, the presence of the late king of hooks Nate Dogg and a swagged-out Snoop Doggy Dogg elevates this one to a new level. If you can appreciate the hip-hop of the early millennium, and let's be honest, why wouldn't you -- "Long Beach 2 Brick City" is certainly worth a spin.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Brick City riding, men 'bout it 'bout it

Shoot up your town and then we Bin Ladin hidin'

Meth, show 'em where the luger kept

Open your safe, show me where the food and vest

I hope when Dre hear this, he gives me a beat for ten (come on Dre)

Cause I stay on the corner like squeegee men