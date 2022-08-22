Snoop Dogg stands as one of the greatest rappers of all time but he admittedly had to work on his confidence when he was coming up, per HipHopDX. During a recent interview on Big U's Checc'n - The Podcast, Snoop Dogg recalled one of his earlier introductions to Dr. Dre who, at the time, asked him to jump on Eazy-E's "Eazy-Duz-It" beat.



Snoop Dogg, with Dr. Dre (R) is honored with a star on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on Hollywood Boulevard. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

"[Dr. Dre] came over one Thanksgiving and Warren G had me nervous because he was telling Dre ‘Snoopy can rap’ and I was like, 'man, shut the fuck up. I ain't trying to rap for this n***a. I ain’t ready yet,'” Snoop explained. “So Dre takes us to the back room and he starts playing that ‘He once was a thug from around the way,’ before it had even come out."

What happened next was something that you wouldn't expect from Snoop: he froze up completely. He explained that Dre went on to ask him if he had bars before Snoop declined.

"[Dr. Dre] turned to me and was like ‘you rap?’ and I’m like ‘nah I don’t rap!’ That was my moment and I kinda froze up on cuz. I wasn’t ready," he said. "He don't even remember that shit."

Of course, the two would go on to form one of the greatest bonds in hip-hop history, which ultimately culminated in the two teaming up for their special performance at the Super Bowl Half Time Show earlier this year.

