Snoop Dogg says he froze up when Dr. Dre asked him if he rapped.
Snoop Dogg stands as one of the greatest rappers of all time but he admittedly had to work on his confidence when he was coming up, per HipHopDX. During a recent interview on Big U's Checc'n - The Podcast, Snoop Dogg recalled one of his earlier introductions to Dr. Dre who, at the time, asked him to jump on Eazy-E's "Eazy-Duz-It" beat.
Snoop Dogg, with Dr. Dre (R) is honored with a star on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on Hollywood Boulevard. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
"[Dr. Dre] came over one Thanksgiving and Warren G had me nervous because he was telling Dre ‘Snoopy can rap’ and I was like, 'man, shut the fuck up. I ain't trying to rap for this n***a. I ain’t ready yet,'” Snoop explained. “So Dre takes us to the back room and he starts playing that ‘He once was a thug from around the way,’ before it had even come out."
What happened next was something that you wouldn't expect from Snoop: he froze up completely. He explained that Dre went on to ask him if he had bars before Snoop declined.
"[Dr. Dre] turned to me and was like ‘you rap?’ and I’m like ‘nah I don’t rap!’ That was my moment and I kinda froze up on cuz. I wasn’t ready," he said. "He don't even remember that shit."
Of course, the two would go on to form one of the greatest bonds in hip-hop history, which ultimately culminated in the two teaming up for their special performance at the Super Bowl Half Time Show earlier this year.