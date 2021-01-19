Snoop Dogg certainly hasn't held his tongue when speaking about the current president of the United States. However, he has been trying to use the possible slew of pardons and commutations Trump has planned for tomorrow to get the co-founder of Death Row Records out of prison. According to the Daily Beast, Snoop Dogg has been lobbying Donald Trump, through Alice Johnson, to pardon Michael "Harry-O" Harris who's been behind bars for over 30 years for drug trafficking and attempted murder charges.



Alice Johnson was famously granted a pardon from Donald Trump two years a go and has since become a vocal advocate for criminal justice reform. She explained that the case hit close to home knowing that Harris should've been out a decade ago. Weldon Angelos, a producer-turned-activist who was also granted a pardon from Trump in December, said that it was Snoop that brought the case to him.

"Snoop brought this case to me, and I brought Alice Johnson on board to help it with me, and she brought it to the West Wing,” Angelos said on Sunday. “In the past, the president has given her the ability to select cases. And she doesn’t get [clemency for] all of them… But with Mr. Harris, she is not taking no for an answer.”

Snoop advocated for Harris after Johnson asked if the Death Row co-founder had any violent instances behind bars during a conference call with Angelos. "Snoop said no… [and] said he’s a pillar of the community, and that we need more leaders like him to get out and help lead the younger generation," Angelos recounted.

Johnson said that even though Snoop has been incredibly critical of the outgoing president, he's "appreciative" for what Trump's done "in terms of getting folks released from prison."

