Snoop Dogg is offering an apology to Gayle King following his aggressive rant in defense of Kobe Bryant. Gayle King spoke with Lisa Leslie last week for TODAY when an edited clip surfaced where she appears to be pressingthe topic of Kobe's rape case in relation to his legacy. Although Leslie handled the question with grace, fans were outraged including Snoop Dogg whose veiled threat caused even more of an uproar. The Doggfather clarified his statements but he's now making an effort to apologize to Gayle King following a conversation with his mother.

"Two wrongs don't make a right. When you're wrong, you gotta fix it," he said in an official apology video posted to his Instagram. "So with that being said: Gayle King, I publicly tore you down by coming at you in a derogatory manner based off of emotions -- me being angry at questions that you asked. Overreacted. [I] should've handled it way different than that. I was raised better than that. So I would like to apologize to you publicly for the language that I used and calling you out of your name and just being disrespectful."

He added, "I was just expressing myself for a friend who isn't here to defend himself." In offering his apology, Snoop Dogg stated he wanted this to be an example for his followers to own up to their mistakes when they make them.