Snoop Dogg has lived a long, prolific life. At 49-years-old, he's still got a lot of time left to enjoy all kinds of magical moments with his family, and he's making sure to take advantage of every opportunity to see his children and grandchildren after the pandemic.

Snoop has three children with his high school sweetheart Shante Broadus, as well as a fourth child from a different relationship. Back in 2015, the rap legend became a grandfather for the first time when his son Cordé welcomed a baby boy into the world. Every time the rapper gets to see his grandchildren, he makes sure to keep the camera rolling so he can look back on precious moments with the little ones. On Thursday morning, he shared some highlights from his recent hangouts with his babies' babies.



Jason Merritt/Getty Images

"Grandpas youngest grandson," wrote Snoop on his first picture before sharing a video with the little one, playing Bob Marley and getting him started on reggae music early. Grandpa Snoop went on to share another video of himself coloring with his granddaughter before also showing love to his oldest grandson, Zion Kalvin.

The Doggfather is proud to be a grandfather. Check out some of the photos and videos below of Snoop living his best life with his grandchildren.