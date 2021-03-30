It's no secret that many hip-hop stars are solid on the basketball courts, often showing off their skills whenever the opportunity presents itself. Sometimes, rappers are given free rein to shine in a publically broadcasted scrimmage, as we previously saw during BET's 2017 Celebrity Basketball Game. Other times, rappers showcase their hooping acumen on social media, often inviting a bit of healthy competition from their peers in the process.

Yesterday, practiced baller Snoop Dogg took a moment to speculate on a potential tournament lineup, presenting two separate squads of rap talent and opening the floor for discussion. "Who you got?" he inquires, pitting red against blue -- it should be noted that Snoop did not arrange the lineups. On the red side, we're looking at a few of the game's veterans, with a roster Cam'ron, J Cole, Snoop Dogg, Jim Jones, and Fabolous. On the blue side, the young generation is represented, with Chris Brown, Quavo, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Durk, and Romeo Miller.

Unfortunately for Snoop, many commenters were quick to pledge their allegiance to the Blue team, citing age as a deciding factor. "The Blue team I can’t lie Unk," writes Mike Will Made-It. "Blue all day," adds actor Jason Mitchell. "Y’all too old." Others, like Gillie Da Kid, were not impressed with either lineup; "Come on unc who made these bullshit teams up," he laughs. That's not to say Red received no love. "Snoop Team All Day," writes Chuck D, while Big Daddy Kane chimes in with a spirited "Red Team LET’S GO!!!"

