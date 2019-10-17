At this stage in the game, Snoop Dogg has evolved beyond rolling his own blunts. The money is simply too long for that. Though there's no doubt the Doggfather could craft a mean doobie if called upon, but for now he's opted to outsource the task. Speaking with Howard Stern and Seth Rogen, Snoop opened up about one of his highly specialized employees, who may or may not have one of the game's most fascinating jobs.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

"I don't have time, the muthafucka rolls em and puts them in a package," explains Snoop. Seth Rogen confirms as much. "I hung out with him and there's a guy whose job it is to roll blunts!" Snoop joins the infectious Rogen cackle, stating "that muthafucka is like Lurch from Addams Family. You rang!?!" Snoop goes on to praise his roller's impeccable timing, while Rogen marvels at the man's ability to gauge blunt-desirability at a given moment.

Howard Stern seems perplexed that the man is actually making a living rolling blunts, but Snoop assures him that it's indeed the case. "That's his J-O-B, his occupation. On his resume, it says what do you do: I'm a blunt roller. PBR, professional blunt rolling. If you're great at something I need, I'm hiring you." Stern compares the position to a sommelier, asking about the general income. "That's somewhere between 40 and 50 thousand dollars a year," says Snoop. "And free weed!"