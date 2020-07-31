There is no way around this fact. Eminem and Snoop Dogg are both absolute legends. In every sense of the word. They've paved the way for so many others to thrive in the music business, influencing millions of artists around the world.

During his recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, Snoop Dogg turned heads when he claimed that Eminem doesn't make it onto his list of the Top 10 Rappers of All-Time. He named several people, including KRS-One, Ice Cube, LL Cool J, and more who take precedence over the Detroit star.

"There's just some n***as in the 80s that he can't fuck with," said Snoop.

After the comment caused a stir on social media, Snoop decided that it was the right time to remind everybody that he and Em are brothers. He shared a picture of them performing together, showing that there's nothing but love between them.

"Slim shady wit silky slim," wrote Snoop in the picture, dapping him up. "Gang gang."

Of course, Snoop is aware of how people have been blowing his comments out of proportion. Without listening to his full statement, you would maybe think that Snoop was shading Em. However, he ended by saying that the rapper is indeed one of the greats, he simply just doesn't place him so high on his personal chart.

"That's one of my teammates, one of my brothers. He did that. But when you're talking about this hip-hop that I can't live without..." he said.