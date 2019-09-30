Throughout the years, Snoop Dogg has embraced the "Uncle" persona that many have come to attribute to him. With a legendary repertoire of musical accomplishments and an enduring presence as a wholesome yet undeniably g'd-up individual, Snoop has become unanimously beloved by all types of different circles. From the Aftermath staff to the No Limit Soldiers, to Martha Stewart herself.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Sadly, Big Snoop found himself experiencing a heartbreaking loss over the weekend, when his grandson Kai Love Broadas passed away after only ten days of life. The death was mourned on Instagram by Kai's father Corde Broadus, as well as Snoop's wife Shante Broadus. Now, Snoop himself has shared a homage on his page, along with an emotional caption.

Sharing a picture of himself in front of a packed house, drawn from his recent concert with the Wu-Tang Clan, Snoop took a moment to celebrate Kai Broadas's life. "My safe haven," he writes, alongside several flower emojis. "KB." Closing out with the child's initials, Snoop's image takes on a deeper meaning altogether. Our hearts go out to the entire Broadas family through this