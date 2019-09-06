Snoop Dogg has been one of the most vocal adversaries against Trump and his MAGA clan. It's interesting because the two were once cool but Snoop made it clear he stands with the people when it comes to Trump's presidency. He's made several statements against Trump, some of them even prompted the White House to issue warnings, but again, he's a man of the people so even the feds won't stop him from speaking his mind.



Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

In a recent interview with DJ Whoo Kid, Snoop dished out on the possibility of running for president, Jeff Epstein conspiracies, and more. On the topic of Trump, the rapper said that he has nothing to lose by using his platform to echo the thoughts of those whose voices aren't loud enough. "I could give a fuck," he said. "I'm not a politician. I ain't running for shit and I ain't running from nobody so I can say what I wanna say. Sometimes I feel like I have to speak for the people who are voiceless, who don't have a voice, so I become political."

After Whoo Kid asked him about running for president, Snoop made it clear that he has no intention to campaign for office. "Fuck that president shit, man. This n***a Donald Trump done fucked it up, man. I don't know what the president supposed to be now. He done fucked the whole criteria up," he said. "'Cause I'm thinkin', like, shit, if I get in, I'mma be the n***a I am."

Snoop then chimed in on the Jeff Epstein controversy. Although brief, the rapper said it seems unlikely that Epstein actually hung himself. "I know some n***as that hanged theyself and they hurt theyself but they ain't kill theyself," he said before DJ Whoo Kid detailed that the CO's were sleeping which sparked Snoop's comedic side to pop out. "So both COs just tired that night? 'I've been at Tycoon week all week'," Snoop added with a laugh.

Peep the full interview below.