Snoop Dogg is a man of many hats, and as of this week, wine connoisseur is one of them. Snoop announced his exciting partnership with Australian-based wine company, 19 Crimes, back in April, and now, the very first product from their joint line has been made available for purchase: the 19 Crimes Snoop Cali Red. According to the description on the winemaker's website, this wine is "full and dense, with strong black & blue fruit notes up front from the Petite Sirah, complemented by bright red, slightly candied fruit in the background from the Zinfandel." The website also notes that "the darkly toasted oak ties it all together along with a slightly sweet finish."

Although 19 Crimes is based down under, this particular product was in fact sourced from Snoop's home state of California. “Snoop is quintessentially Californian, so it was only fitting for him to be the face of our first ever California wine,” 19 Crimes representative told Fast Company. “Snoop Dogg is the perfect partner as he embodies the spirit of 19 Crimes and what those original rebels stood for. Snoop Dogg is an iconic figure throughout the world. He’s rule breaking, culture creating, and he overcame adversity to become very successful.” According to Fast Company, 19 Crimes will be donating $100,000 of the proceeds from Snoop Cali Red sales to the NAACP Legal Fund.

“Music was my first love and will always be that, but I’ve always tapped into other new things that were important to me,” Snoop Dogg told Fast Company. “Whenever I get into any project — whether it’s music, TV, film, football, or business, I want to make sure the energy is right...I’ve always enjoyed a glass of wine, and 19 Crimes allowed me to come up with the perfect blend for me. It’s strong, bold, and incredible—just like the D-O-Double-G." Snoop Cali Red is available for purchase now.